FICAC probes claim

Kalesi Mele
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

THE Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption is investigating a man, who is alleged to have fraudulently collected MPAISA cards from a village on Taveuni and received materials under the Help for Homes initiative for his own use.

This was revealed by FICAC communications officer, Nandini Vandhana.

She said the man allegedly duped about 20 families

"So the people have not received any materials despite receiving their MPAISA cards and we are closely looking into the matter," she said.

Ms Vandhana said the commission had received numerous complaints at the start of the year related to the abuse of Help for Homes initiative funds.

"One of the things that we also did earlier in the week was going out to communities spreading awareness on a few initiatives conducted by Government, especially one where a lot of money has been put into these initiatives. One of which is the Help for Homes Initiative.

"There are certain things that these communities are not aware of and that is why we are shedding light on these issues. We believe as a commission that information is power. Once people have information they know what is happening in their society to report on corruption, to raise queries."

She added it was imperative the commission keep track of public funds.








