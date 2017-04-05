Growers to prepare for season

/ Front page / News

CRUSHING season for the three sugar mills is expected to begin in early June.

Fiji Sugar Corporation chief executive officer Graham Clark said they had proposed tentative dates for this year's season.

But the normal process of informing the Sugar Tribunal would be after the formal announcement.

However, Mr Clark has encouraged all growers to prepare for this season.

"The more we plant now, the better it will reflect in our output for 2018 crop, hence we encourage all farmers to focus on planting cane," he said.

"Our focus is ensuring that mills are ready to crush the increased quantity of cane and is also commencing well.

"Mill start timings may differ slightly, but definitely we're looking at mills to commence in early part of June to allow for better harvesting season."

The FSC team is also positive of having increased crop production this season.

"We are looking at good crop production in Labasa exceeding 800,000 tonnes.

"The field is finalising the numbers, but it is encouraging to see the improvement in production not only in Labasa, but also on Viti Levu."

Mr Clark said his team anticipated a successful season.

"We look forward from getting the cane into our mills from the first day of crushing to allow for a smooth start up," he said.

"We are very positive about this and all the signs including our cane estimates is also pointing in this direction," said Mr Clark.