Involve kids, says Tokalauvere

+ Enlarge this image Save The Children Fiji officer Tevita Tokalauvere at the Macuata provincial council Yaubula workshop yesterday. Picture SERAFINA SILAITOGA

STAKEHOLDERS dealing with eco-system issues should involve children, a workshop agreed yesterday.

The proposal put forward by Save The Children Fiji's Northern officer Tevita Tokalauvere, was accepted as participants agreed it was best to involve children.

Mr Tokalauvere, asked the participants at the Macuata Yaubula workshop held in Labasa, on why adults were mostly involved when the children would be decision-makers for future development work.

Involving children with such projects at their young age, he said would allow children to better grasp environmental issues such as climate change.

"We are dealing with it now at an adult life but imagine if we involve our children today, they will be in a better position to do more for themselves when they grow older," Mr Tokalauvere said.

"This is because we are involving them from their young age and will help them understand issues that affect our environment.

"We have a child's club in the organisation I work for and it is community-based, so we involve them in activities and I believe if we involve children in our yaubula projects, amazing changes will happen."

FLMMA's (Fiji Locally Managed Marine Protected Area Network) executive Margaret Tabunakawai supported the proposal to involve children.

She asked participants to allow Save The Children Fiji, who have the expertise in working with children, to guide them into ways and methods of involving children with environmental projects.

"I agree that children should be involved because in most of our projects and work in communities, we involve the adults only," she said.

"It is true that children are our future and I believe we should start working with them too."

The workshop was organised by Macuata Provincial Council.