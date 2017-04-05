Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Women fuel development and change

Luke Rawalai
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

VILLAGERS of Savusavuitaqa in the interior of Dogoru, Macuata, will no longer have to withstand harsh conditions to wait for transportation after the opening of their new bus stand on Monday evening.

The bus stand, a result of a seeding project by women in the village, has been hailed by Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu as evidence that women continued to fuel development and change in their communities.

Women in the area were involved in the collection of seeds within the village's nursery which earned them $598.50.

Ministry of Forests representative Maleli Natasava said the department gave cement and corrugated iron for the bus stand to the women after learning of their project to assist them.

Meanwhile, turaga ni koro Savusavuitaqa Lorasio Salavocea said youths in the village also partnered the department to replant three hectares of forests.

Mr Salavocea said after sitting with the department's project officers youths managed to identify the implementation of a sports ground as a worthy project to fund from their partnership.

"Considering the fact that five youths had been injured from the village's current ground because it was not proper officers found it fitting to make a proper playground," he said.

"The partnership that we have forged with the Ministry of Forests has benefited us a lot."

On Monday evening, Mr Naiqamu, handed a sum of $598.50 to villagers as down payment for the levelling of the playground for the village.








