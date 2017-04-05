Parties to observe protocol

/ Front page / News

IF the proposed village by-laws come into force, political parties will be required to inform the respective provincial councils before holding meetings in the villages.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said this was requested by the villagers during consultations.

"It's not really a permit. It's just for the provincial office to know so that the turaga ni koro can be informed so that the vanua can be ready," Mr Waibuta said.

He said if the village by-laws were passed, the politicians would need to inform the roko so that he could communicate with the turaga ni koro and the chiefs so that the villagers were ready.

"Because if they don't, the villagers might not be ready or might have another program.

"We are not stopping anybody from entering the village. It's just for co-ordination for the villagers so they are ready to host them."

He said if political parties don't inform the respective provincial councils, they would still have to inform the turaga ni koro who would then gather the villagers.

"If they go to the village, they will still go and see the turaga ni koro because the turaga ni koro is the government representative in the village. The turaga ni koro has the authority to call everybody at the meeting place and inform the chief that they have visitors. That's the protocol.

"Turaga ni koro comes under the provincial council, provincial council comes under the iTaukei Affairs Board in which the Prime Minister is the Minister for iTaukei Affairs and also the chairman of the iTaukei Affairs Board.

"That's the protocol that we want to observe."

Mr Waibuta said previously only traditional protocol needed to be followed by political parties wanting to visit villages.

He said the proposed new protocols for political parties would also apply to NGOs.

He said with the village bylaws, the ministry was trying to put something that augured well with everyone.