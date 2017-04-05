Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Parties to observe protocol

Nasik Swami
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

IF the proposed village by-laws come into force, political parties will be required to inform the respective provincial councils before holding meetings in the villages.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said this was requested by the villagers during consultations.

"It's not really a permit. It's just for the provincial office to know so that the turaga ni koro can be informed so that the vanua can be ready," Mr Waibuta said.

He said if the village by-laws were passed, the politicians would need to inform the roko so that he could communicate with the turaga ni koro and the chiefs so that the villagers were ready.

"Because if they don't, the villagers might not be ready or might have another program.

"We are not stopping anybody from entering the village. It's just for co-ordination for the villagers so they are ready to host them."

He said if political parties don't inform the respective provincial councils, they would still have to inform the turaga ni koro who would then gather the villagers.

"If they go to the village, they will still go and see the turaga ni koro because the turaga ni koro is the government representative in the village. The turaga ni koro has the authority to call everybody at the meeting place and inform the chief that they have visitors. That's the protocol.

"Turaga ni koro comes under the provincial council, provincial council comes under the iTaukei Affairs Board in which the Prime Minister is the Minister for iTaukei Affairs and also the chairman of the iTaukei Affairs Board.

"That's the protocol that we want to observe."

Mr Waibuta said previously only traditional protocol needed to be followed by political parties wanting to visit villages.

He said the proposed new protocols for political parties would also apply to NGOs.

He said with the village bylaws, the ministry was trying to put something that augured well with everyone.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65040.6314
JPY 54.360051.3600
GBP 0.38840.3804
EUR 0.45410.4421
NZD 0.70230.6693
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya
  2. Coup factor
  3. Lightning struck transmission lines: FEA
  4. Control 'temper'
  5. Duo's return boost for team
  6. Fijian 7s players blend in well in Hong Kong
  7. New elections website
  8. New voter cards for polls
  9. Gates: Child is a witness like any other
  10. Parties to observe protocol

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)