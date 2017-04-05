Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Gates: Child is a witness like any other

Litia Cava
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

A CHILD is no longer an inferior witness, says Chief Justice Anthony Gates.

He made this clear while addressing members of the judiciary during the Workshop on Rights of the Child and the Criminal Justice System at Holiday Inn Suva yesterday.

"We must remember that a child is a witness like any other, there is equality before the law," Justice Gates said. He also spoke on the importance of training.

The workshop is facilitated by the UN office of the High Commission for Human Rights in the Pacific and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

The workshop ends today.








