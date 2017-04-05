Gates: Child is a witness like any other

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Dr Annette Merwe,(from left) Chief Justice Anthony Gates, Dr Amit Sen and United Nation Human Rights regional representatives Chitralekha Massey during the opening of the Workshop on Rights of the Child and the Criminal Justice System at the Holiday Inn y

A CHILD is no longer an inferior witness, says Chief Justice Anthony Gates.

He made this clear while addressing members of the judiciary during the Workshop on Rights of the Child and the Criminal Justice System at Holiday Inn Suva yesterday.

"We must remember that a child is a witness like any other, there is equality before the law," Justice Gates said. He also spoke on the importance of training.

The workshop is facilitated by the UN office of the High Commission for Human Rights in the Pacific and the Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission.

The workshop ends today.