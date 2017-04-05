Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

MINISTER for Industry, Trade, and Tourism Faiyaz Koya has warned shop owners to stop manipulating and taking advantage of tourists.

He made the comments after hearing of a case where tourists in Nadi were taken advantage of by unscrupulous vendors but were saved after assistance rendered by a local.

"If any tourist is approached in that manner then you should say no and report the matter to the police because there are a lot of tourism police around Nadi," he said.

"For people who are doing this, you are doing Fiji a disservice, it is not the way Fijians are and you need to stop."

He said such cases would be immediately taken care of by the Fiji Police Force.

Sofia Ligaiviu, 32 who saved the tourists, recounted her story to this newspaper.

She said a tourist was allegedly threatened to pay $380 for an artifact he did not want to purchase at a souvenir shop in Nadi at 11:15 am last week Saturday.

Ms Ligaiviu, who manages Oasis Spa at Port Denarau, said she was standing in line at an ATM machine in Nadi town when she overheard a

tourist named Max speaking

on the phone with his father and asking him for help.

She said the tourist told her a young man had approached him and his friends and invited them into a souvenir shop where they were offered free kava and given free necklaces.

"One of the shop owners then asked the tourists what their family name was and after answering them, they started carving the names on to the artifacts and told them to pay for it."

Ms Ligaiviu said despite the tourist saying they did not want the artifact the shop owners forcefully took his belongings and told him to look for the money.

"One of his friends, who was coerced to pay for a $180 artifact, gave the shop owners $F80 and $US80 ($F166.68).

Ms Ligaiviu then accompanied the tourists to confront the shop owners and demanded for the tourists' belongings back.

"I told them that those of us who work in the tourism industry market Fiji as a place to go for holidays, but what they did completely contradicted what Fiji stood for."

"They tried to justify what they did to Max and his friends, but I told them, if they thought the way they tried to fork money out of the tourists' pockets was legal then they should accompany us to the police station to sort out the issue."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65040.6314
JPY 54.360051.3600
GBP 0.38840.3804
EUR 0.45410.4421
NZD 0.70230.6693
AUD 0.64470.6197
USD 0.48730.4703

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Stop manipulating tourists, says Koya
  2. Coup factor
  3. Lightning struck transmission lines: FEA
  4. Control 'temper'
  5. Duo's return boost for team
  6. Fijian 7s players blend in well in Hong Kong
  7. New elections website
  8. New voter cards for polls
  9. Gates: Child is a witness like any other
  10. Parties to observe protocol

Top Stories this Week

  1. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  2. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  3. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  4. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Village head Tuesday (04 Apr)
  7. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  8. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Rabuka: People need to progress Monday (03 Apr)