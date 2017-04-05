Fiji Time: 6:35 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Control 'temper'

Alisi Vucago
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

EDUCATION Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says incidents such as school brawls during sporting activities make the ministry reconsider having such events at a national level.

He said brawls were rather unfortunate as they like to encourage children to participate in sporting activities such as the Coca-Cola Games to breed good sportsmen and sportswomen.

"When we see children not holding on to their temper and engaging in physical exchange, we kind of get a bit disheartened and we kind of draw back and think if we would want to have it at that level or keep it only at divisional level," he said.

"We will continue to talk to the students as well as the teachers, leading up to Coca Cola Games and students will be reminded not to misbehave."

Dr Reddy said efforts were being made to increase the number of teachers who would be looking after students to ensure that incidents such as the school brawls that occurred last week do not happen during the Coca-Cola Games.

He also reminded parents to talk to their children before sending them to sporting events to ensure they are not tempted in situations where brawls may break out.

When asked about his thoughts on the Fiji Police Force's decision to take necessary action when students are caught in brawls, he said to arrest one does not mean they would be charged and locked up.

He added it may be good to arrest students and have them counselled by an external party, "nothing more".

The Coca-Cola Games will be held from April 20-22.








