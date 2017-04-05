Coup factor

/ Front page / News

FIJIAN academic and former politician Dr Tupeni Baba says the coup record of some party leaders could be used in election strategies by competing parties.

Dr Baba made this observation in response to comments by Dr Steven Ratuva that the personality of leaders and their records would be in the mix of factors deciding the 2018 elections.

"The unknown aspect of this is the impact of the coup record of some party leaders that the opposing parties will utilise in their strategies," Dr Baba said

"The possible impact on the parties concerned is going to be important in an election that is seen by all as having an important role in the deepening and strengthening of democracy in Fiji."

Dr Baba said this reaction was seen quite clearly in the 1999 elections where the then Soqosoqo ni Vakavulewa ni Taukei (SVT) party — under the leadership of 1987 coup-leader Sitiveni Rabuka — lost to the Fiji Labour Party. "The current leader of SODELPA, Major General Sitiveni Rabuka for example, should be fully aware of the impact of this factor as he had teamed up with Mr Jai Ram Reddy, the leader of the NFP, during the 1999 general elections.""The defeat of SVT which led to its demise and that of the NFP which lost all its seats during that election, is a hard lesson to forget."

Dr Baba said the issue of Mr Voreqe Bainimarama as a post-coup leader would be slightly different as it was tied up with the 2013 Constitution and the acceptance of leading parties that this was part and parcel of moving Fiji to elections and the restoration of democracy.

"This does not mean that Mr Bainimarama will carry the same support in the eyes of the people despite his background and record."

Dr Baba said the recent Tebbutt-Times poll showed FijiFirst had 29 per cent of the iTaukei vote compared with 54 per cent of Fijians of Indian descent and 48 per cent of Fijians of other ethnicities.

Dr Baba added there were other options for opposition parties or any party to provide an alternative leadership not connected with the military and coups to energise the country.

"This does not have to be provided necessarily by SODELPA alone, but from anyone among the parties working together in unity with all the other parties in the Opposition or even in Government. It could be either a man or woman and certainly a team of men and women working together as demonstrated by FijiFirst, except the work should be shared equitably and fairly among all the members in the group."