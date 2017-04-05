Fiji Time: 6:34 PM on Wednesday 5 April

Duo's return boost for team

Josefa Makaba In Hong Kong
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

THE experience of playing in a big tournament such as Hong Kong will be the biggest asset forwards Jasa Veremalua and Isake Katonibau will bring to the team.

Vodafone Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber said the duo had brought a lot to the team since their return after missing some tournaments in the series.

"They will be leaders when we play this weekend," Baber said

"The new inclusions have done well in training. It's nice to have Jasa Veremalua and Isake Katonibau back."It's a little bit of experience there and they have played in HK previously and

having that kind of experience is good for the team especially the young players," Baber said.

"The team is jelling well...we've trained well.

"I think we're we need to be and we will obviously build this up as the week goes on," Babver said.

"It's been a good week of training as we came in early.

"it was nice to have space and time to our side as we did some raining session against Hong Kong.

"We used the facilities here to prepare well for the tournament and it's been good for us and the training sessions has gone well," Baber said.








