Lightning struck transmission lines: FEA

TIMOCI VULA
Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Update: 10:07PM WO lightning strikes and a mechanical fault have been attributed to the power outages in the Western and Central divisions.

The Fiji Electricity Authority confirmed tonight that the power outage in the Western Division yesterday was a result of the lightning strikes on the Wailoa to Vuda 132,000 volts transmission line at 1.31pm on the day.

Power was restored to this region at 2.18pm.

At 1.43pm today, another lightning strike affected power supply in the West again.

Power supply was restored at 5.05pm.

FEA chief executive Hasmukh Patel said the power outage in the Central Division at 2.15pm today was a result of a technical fault that occurred in the process of restoring power supply to the Western Division.

He said the fault was rectified and power supply was restored at 5.36pm in the Central region.

"Further checks will be done later tonight and we are also in the process of engaging experts to relook into the issue," Mr Patel said.

He said there were no substantial damage and power supply restoration were carried out without the necessity for any major repairs.








