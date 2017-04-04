Electoral publication guide to be out soon

/ Front page / News

Update: 9:45PM A PUBLICATION guideline for the decisions of the Electoral Commission in Fiji will be finalised and published soon.

This will include various other publication requirements under the Electoral Act, says Commission chairman Suresh Chandra.

"We will be pursuing numerous advances with the Fijian Elections Office so that all Fijians are informed about the election process," Mr Chandra said.

"We will be strategically pursuing voter engagement techniques so that the electorate is more active in the next election."

Under Section 75 (2) of the Constitution, the Electoral Commission is responsible for the conduct of free and fair elections, in accordance with written law governing elections and any other relevant law.

The six members of the Commission include Mr Chandra, Graham Southwick, Kavita Raniga, Ratu Paula Halaiwalu, Simione Naiduki, Margot Jenkins and Jawhar Lal.