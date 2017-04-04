Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Electoral Commission to analyse MOG report

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Update: 9:21PM FIJI'S Electoral Commission will analyse the Multi-National Observer Group (MOG) report of the 2014 General Elections before it considers necessary actions it may need to undertake.

In his statement at the meeting with political parties in Suva yesterday, Commission chairman Suresh Chandra said members of the Commission would comprehensively peruse the report and would invite the Fijian Elections Office to provide necessary assistance to under the 2014 General Elections as far as possible.

He said while the Electoral Commission would be considering all the recommendations and findings independently, it had also recognized some operational amendments already made this year.

"This is timely and we welcome them," Mr Chandra said.

"This Electoral Commission values that in an emerging democracy like Fiji, it is essential that there is consistency and maturity of election systems to allow the most important stakeholder, the voter, to be comfortable and to take ownership of the elections."








