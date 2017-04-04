Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Police officers among serious offence stats

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Update: 8:43PM FOUR Police officers were among the 50 people charged with separate serious criminal incidents last month alone.

Statistics revealing the number of formal indictments filed in the High Court in Suva by the Director of Public Prosecutions throughout the month, showed 50 people were charged with 43 separate incidents.

The ODDP stated that of the four officers, one former Police constable had been charged with one count of perverting the course of justice; one officer had been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm; another charged with making a false representation in relation to Cyclone Winston assistance; and the other had been charged with one count of theft involving $14,000.

It stated that two Police officers' cases were referred to the ODPP by the Fiji Police Internal Affairs, however, no charges were laid.

It noted disciplinary actions were recommended for those cases.

The 43 criminal offences listed for last month by the ODPP included attempted murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, theft, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, criminal intimidation, trafficking in persons, perverting the course of justice, using forged documents, dealing in infringing copy, dealing in proceeds of crime and false representation.








