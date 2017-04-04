WeatherWatch: Cloudy periods; Strong wind warning for mariners

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:29PM THE Nadi weather forecasting centre has forecast cloudy periods with some showers and few thunderstorms over the eastern parts and the interior of the larger islands to midnight tomorrow.

Elsewhere, a fine weather has been forecast apart from afternoon or evening showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Isolated heavy falls should also be expected.

For mariners, a strong wind warning remains in force for Vatu-i-Ra and Kadavu passages, the Koro Sea, Lau and southwest Viti Levu waters.

The weather centre says there is an easterly wind flow prevailing over the group.

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for Fiji waters is easterly winds 20 to 25 knows, and gusty at times, for Vatu-i-Ra and Kadavu passage, Lau, Koro Sea and southwest Viti Levu waters.

There will be moderate southeasterly swells, and poor visibility in areas of heavy rain and thunderstorms.