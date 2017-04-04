Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Updating mode for Fiji's Electoral Commission

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Update: 8:01PM THE six members of the Fiji's Electoral Commission is focusing much of their time and energy at this time to update themselves on the tasks before them.

Being newly-appointed as of this year and with the 2018 General Elections fast-approaching, Electoral Commission chairman Suresh Chandra reasoned the national elections were highly specialised operations important to Fiji.

"We will therefore ensure that the Fijian Elections Office and the Electoral Commission have acquired the necessary capacities to conduct election operations," Mr Chandra said while addressing executives of the country's five political parties in a scheduled meeting in Toorak, Suva yesterday.

While at it, Mr Chandra acknowledged obtaining copies of all the annual reports and recommendations of previous members of the Commission, and they were now reviewing its contents.

He said they had received various queries about the reports.

Among a few others, the Commission has decided that it will comprehensively review all the reports and recommendations in due course.

It also decided that until that exercise was completed, the Commission would not make any statement nor comment on the reports of the last Commission.

Mr Chandra said they anticipated to complete their review by June.








