Symposium advocates suicide prevention

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Update: 7:03PM INCIDENCES of suicide in the country is linked to various circumstances surrounding our societies, says Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar.

In her address at the National Symposium for Suicide Prevention in Suva today, the Minister said anyone in our communities could perform this act.

"Often, people think that people who are depressed are suicidal. This is not completely true," Ms Akbar said.

"While people with depression are most vulnerable to suicide, they are not the only ones who attempt suicide."

Lifeline Fiji program director Jeremaia Merekula said the organisation was focused on creating awareness and preventative measures in Fijian communities.

Members from 27 organisations are attending the two-day symposium.








