Use health services around you: Health Ministry

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Update: 6:48PM FIJI'S Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar did her routine check of the Nausori hospital today.

A Government statement issued today stated the Minister wanted to ensure hospital services were administered efficiently.

At the same time, Ms Akbar also consulted medical officers and patients on the challenges faced, and solutions moving forward.

At present, the statement noted that the Nausori health facility attends to 500 patients everyday in a geographical jurisdiction covering some 70,000 people.

The statement noted there were only 13 doctors and four nursing practitioners managing the health services there, which included the 12-inpatient bed at its maternity unit.

Other nearby health centres were Wainibokasi and Mokani.

The Minister has reminded all those in Nausori and nearby areas, including Naitasiri and Tailevu, that they were able to access healthcare services at several locations such as the the Nausori health facility that provided general outpatient, emergency, special outpatient, dental and pharmacy services.








