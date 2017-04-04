Flooding, dust relief soon for Vuci South residents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Upgrading works along Vuci South Road outside outside Nausori. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:33PM RESIDENTS of Vuci South Road in Nausori will soon have access to excellent road conditions, and a solution to frequent flooding associated with heavy rain and poor drainage in the area.

Road experts Fulton Hogan Hiways (FHH) has begun work that should result in thoroughfare being stabilised, drainage cleared, and extra height added to the existing road.

Company Stabilising Foreman Inia Hughes confirmed the sentiments of the residents saying the area had a lot drainage problems when it rained.

"For about a decade now, the drainage has never been excavated or cleaned, and often when there is heavy rain, the road gets flooded," Mr Hughes said.