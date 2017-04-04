Fiji science competition launched to arouse interest

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy delivering his address at the launch of the National Science and Technology Competition at Suva Grammar School today. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 4:49PM THE ascendancy of science and technology in the world is undeniable and it can be safely said that human survival rests on science and technology as much as it rests on food, air, water and shelter.

And as he launched the National Science and Technology competition in Suva today, Fiji's Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Dr Mahendra Reddy said the competition was to strengthen exactly that - science and technology in the country.

"The launching of today's competition, which deals with the theme 'Science is Life' has been particularly orchestrated to arouse the interest of students in the field of science and technology education," Dr Reddy said.

"We are going to reward the winners handsomely, which is a clear signal certifying that indulgence in science and technology education in this era which is always rewarding.

"The theme sums up the importance of science and technology and I am sure students will be excited to take part in this competition."

The competition is open to all Year 9 students only.

There are nine sub-themes being explored in the competition, which are: Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Recycling, Food Security, Transportation, Health and Personal Safety, Biodiversity and Conservation, Environment Issues and Sustainability, Risk Reduction and Management and Entrepreneurship.

An additional four categories include the poster competition, model competition, scientific investigation, and report competition and team quizzes.

The competitions will be judged at the divisional level (Central, Western, Northern and Eastern) where each division will select one person or team to compete in the national competition.