Student leaders guided on ethical leadership

Update: 4:29PM SIXTEEN students from eight schools were part of a Young Leaders Seminar on Ethical Leadership at the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption Lautoka office yesterday.

FICAC's chief investigations officer Fred Driver said it was crucial that both youth leaders and stakeholders worked together.

"Corruption most importantly denies people from the necessities of life they rightfully deserve through the greed of a few. It is therefore prudent that we collectively fight against these ills within our society," Mr Driver said.