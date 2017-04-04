Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Use complaints line, FSC tell farmers

SERAFINA SILAITOGA
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Update: 4:02PM FARMERS are urged to use the complaints phone line that was recently launched by the Fiji Sugar Corporation.

Company CEO Graham Clark said the system could also be used to communicate not only issues, but any compliments as well.

"We encourage our growers to use the system," Mr Clark said.

"We will expect everyone to remain focused and if there are any issues that need clarification, we would expect the growers or stakeholders to contact respective parties in FSC directly as we believe in open and transparent communication."








