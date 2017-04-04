Fiji Time: 10:54 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Bank hands over refurbished hospital ward

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Update: 1:00PM ANZ today formally handed over the newly-refurbished ANZ Ward at CWM hospital in Suva to the Ministry of Health and hospital administration.

ANZ Fiji Country Head of Commercial Pacific Saud Minam said the bank was committed to the communities in which they operate in.

"We're excited to present the new look ANZ Ward and we thank the ministry and CWM administration for allowing us the opportunity to make this contribution," Mr Minam said.

He said last year, ANZ staff volunteered more than 4000 hours in the community around the country and the bank aimed to increase their volunteer hours this year.

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar thanked the bank in taking a lead role in developing the health sector in Fiji.

This is the third refurbishment of the ANZ Ward carried out by ANZ staff volunteers, the first being in 2005 and second in 2011.








