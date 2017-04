U18 girls footie on for the weekend

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Lami and Nasinu women's football team during one their senior league matches. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 12:43PM THE Under 18 girls who will be competing in the Vodafone Girls U18 competition will kick it off this weekend.

Rewa will play Nasinu at 10am while Navua will take on Tailevu Naitasiri at 12pm.

The match will be played at the Fiji Football Association academy grounds in Vatuwaqa on Saturday.

Vodafone Girls U17/18 League 2016:

Fiji FA Academy, Suva

10am - Rewa Girls U18 vs Nasinu Girls U18;

12pm - Navua Girls U18 vs Tailevu Naitasiri Girls U18.

Nadi Sangam Primary School, Nadi

11am - Nadi Girls U18 vs Ba Girls U18;

Labasa Sangam Primary School, Labasa

11am - Labasa Girls U18 vs Savusavu Girls U18.