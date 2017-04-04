Fiji Time: 10:54 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Learning, right attitude of humility: Gates

LITIA CAVA
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Update: 12:36PM MEMBERS of the judiciary were today reminded of the importance of training.

While addressing the judiciary at the Workshop on Rights of the Child and the Criminal Justice System at Holiday Inn, Chief Justice Antony Gates said that learning was the right attitude of humility.

"Humility to prepare, a member of the bar will never succeed without humility to prepare his case and in the same way, the judiciary has to read the papers and be up on the case before the judicial officer," Justice Gates said.

"We need to learn more and keep on learning, that is the right attitude of humility if we wish to improve, continuing judiciary training."

The workshop ends tomorrow.








