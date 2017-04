/ Front page / News

Update: 12:33PM A BURST main at Naboutini in Sabeto, Nadi, has caused water supply disruption in parts of the area.

Repair works are being carried out at the site.

The areas affected include Naboutini Rd, Waimilika, Narend Singh Rd, BN Singh Shop and all the areas nearby.

As usual, water carts will be on standby.

Supply is expected to be restored at 3pm.