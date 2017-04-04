Women group in aquaculture fishery

/ Front page / News

Update: 12:22PM THE Department of Fisheries currently has four women groups in the North involved in aquaculture fishery.

Presenting to the Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu, Divisional Fisheries Officer North Joji Vakawaletabua said this was in line with the ministry's efforts to promote gender equality in the fisheries sector.

Mr Vakawaletabua said the four women's groups included the Nakalou Women's Group and the Naividamu Women's Group which are seaweed farming projects.

The other two - the Waitabu Women's Group and the Tacilevu Womens Group are involved in spat farming for the pearl industry.