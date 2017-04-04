Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Burst main cuts Sigatoka water supply

TIMOCI VULA
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

Update: 12:07PM CUSTOMERS living in parts of Kadrakulu in Sigatoka have been advised that water supply would be disrupted until 5pm later today.

The interruption in supply is a result of repair works on a burst main at Kadrakulu and Valley Rd.

The areas affected include Kadrakulu, Sigatoka Town, Cuvu, Kulukulu, Rakirakilevu, Tulalevy and Malaqereqere.

The Water Authority of Fiji has advised its customers residing in those areas to store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this period.

Water carts are on standby when the need arises.

Supply is expected to be restored at 6pm this evening.








