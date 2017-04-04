Solution to midwives' problem

/ Front page / News

keeping women safe during and after pregnancies are the mainstay of midwives, says United Nations Population Fund (UNPF) executive director Dr Babatunde Osotimehin .

He made these comments while responding to questions by this newspaper on the issue of Fiji midwives moving to other countries and leaving a gap in the workforce.

Dr Osotimehin suggested there were two simple ways that this issue in the country could be solved.

"Firstly, we must continue to train the midwives because most developing countries like Fiji don't have enough numbers to attend to women during pregnancy and after," Dr Osotimehin said.

"Midwives tend to do more than this as well. Let's train them and keep that to help them perform."

He stressed the importance of knowing the exact reasons midwives were moving to countries such as Australia and New Zealand for employment.

"Secondly, the other thing I think we have to ensure is that we should advocate the Government to actually understand why the midwives are moving to other countries," Dr Osotimehin said.

"Nobody wants to leave home. Midwives have their families and homes here and home is the best place to be."

He said it was important for the Government to identify the push factors leading to this.

"If the Government can determine the push factors and work on these, then we can actually retain the midwives," he said.

Dr Osotimehin said midwives in the country should be paid enough to keep their lives stable and they could invest in their future.

"It is important to say Fiji will never pay a midwife the kind of salaries they would get in Australia and New Zealand, but if they get paid enough here they will stay. These are the critical things the Government should look after," he said.