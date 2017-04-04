Forum: Poor show a concern

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Western Disable People's Association President Jay Raj (centre) speaks at the National Budget Consultations in Lautoka. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Citizens Constitutional Forum (CCF) has called on the various ministries to inform citizens about any of their consultations conducted around the country.

A statement from the forum stated that the low turnout of people in the National Budget and National Development Plan consultations was concerning.

The statement claims that although the reasons for the low turnout may vary, CCF believed that citizens were not aware of the public consultations being conducted.

"Citizens should take ownership of their development and must utilise any given opportunity to raise their voice and share their opinions during these important public consultations and shape the future development agenda of this nation," the statement read.

"CCF is urging responsible ministries to continue to inform citizens widely using all mediums for these consultations venue and date."

The forum has also called on every citizen to remain alert and attentive during these consultations because this was the most available opportunity in which they could be heard and contribute towards the national development process.