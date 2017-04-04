Osotimehin: Education is the key

/ Front page / News

ADVOCACY is the main ingredient to ensure adolescent girls are able to get an education in Fiji.

These was revealed by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) executive director Dr Babatunde Osotimehin while responding to questions on UNFPA's support to investing in education of young people and keeping adolescent girls in schools in Fiji.

He said there was no reason as to why girls should not be allowed to go to schools.

"Every parent should ensure both girls and boys go to school and make sure they see themselves as equals," Dr Osotimehin said.

"Because then it has a greater advantage in terms of gender equality going forward."

He added the system of allowing girls to go to schools should be kept free and independent.

" Let the system be free to enable and protect girls to go to schools and do everything the boys do including subjects in the education system that are mostly associated with men," Dr Osotimehin said.

"Men should never see themselves as superiors. Men are more insecure than women and they tend to push women."

Dr Osotimehin added that girls should be given equal opportunities in schools, at workplaces and they should be paid the same amount for the same work done by men.

Dr Babatunde was in the country last week to attend the High Level Consultation with the Government of Australia that focused on having fruitful discussions with Australia DFAT and other UN Funds and Programs, in order to work more effectively

together in Asia Pacific