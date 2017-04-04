The final straw

/ Front page / News

DESPITE assurances from the Government that it is committed to supporting the sugar sector — and that a brand new board at the Fiji Sugar Corporation will drive new strategies to turn the industry around — farmers in Rakiraki are uncertain and disillusioned about the future.

And they pinned the root cause of their discontent on what they deemed was the arbitrary closure of the Penang sugar mill.

Even the gentle reminders about Government's $13.6 million cane planting grant, launched in December last year, did little to boost their confidence.

They were also not convinced that Government's promise of reducing harvest and transport costs would make a difference to their lives.

A random survey of sugarcane farmers in the district conducted by this newspaper last week also revealed that despite assurances by FSC chief executive officer, Graham Clark, that no farmer would be worse off from the transfer of cane from the Penang mill area to Rarawai in Ba, growers remained cautious and wary.

The farmers said FSC's commitment to pay the additional carting cost was only one part of the puzzle.

With one mill to cater to more than 7000 growers, there are fears the harvest and crush season could be extended — and this means additional costs in terms of housing and feeding labourers, in addition to funds spent on the hire of tractors and other machinery.

Some farmers are so disillusioned they even raised the idea of changing to cash crop farming because they do not see sugar as a viable option in the foreseeable future.

Many said that their children would not venture into sugarcane farming because of the difficulties they had seen their parents experience over the years.

Volivoli

Raghwan Nair, 65, of Volivoli, Ra, said his family had tilled the land for more than 100 years.

While his son was also a sugarcane farmer, Mr Nair said he could possibly be the last in the family.

"I don't think this is something we can keep doing," he said.

"There are so many expenses involved. Carting cane right to Ba means we will have to keep our labourers longer.

"Previously when we took cane to Penang we would be able to make two to three trips in a day because of the shorter distance.

"Now that we have to go to Ba, we will only be able to make one trip a day and we don't even know if the truck is going to make it back the same day. It could take a day or two or even three before the truck returns."

Most farmers shared similar sentiments and requested the State and the FSC board reconsider the Penang closure decision. Below are a sample of interviews of farmers who were interviewed.

Vunikavikaloa

Satish Ram, 54, of Vunikavikaloa said trying to earn a decent living from sugarcane farming was not what it used to be and people needed to understand the processes involved and the costs incurred to farmers.

He said if the forecast price was $65 per tonne and expenses amounted to $30-$40, that left them with only $20 per tonne. Cane payments would deduct fertiliser costs and land rent, reducing their income even further.

"We have to pay $20 per tonne for the labour, $15.50 per tonne for the lorry and $1 per tonne for the sardar," he said.

"That's $36.50 per tonne and that is the cost that every farmer pays here. No-one pays less than that.

"So if $65 is the forecast price and you minus the expenses, even before we take the cane to the mill we already know that half of it is already gone.

"Would you work under these conditions? I don't envision a farming life for my son.

"In my view, this is the end of sugarcane farming in Ra.

"My children say I am a blind farmer because I don't even know how much I'm going to earn at the end of the day."

Banisogosogo

Kishore Kumar of Banisogosogo said most growers in his area wanted the FSC board to reconsider their decision.

"When the mill was working all the farmers were happy," he said.

"My future in sugarcane farming will depend on the mill. If they fix it, then I will plant cane. If they don't, then we will tei tavioka (plant cassava).

"If Penang is not there then we will do something else and not cane.

"And it's not just me, this is the same feeling for a lot of farmers in this community.

"People are already thinking about tei kumala, dalo and cassava — all the cash crops."

Avinesh Raj, 40, also of Banisogosogo said the devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston led to a decline in production in Rakiraki.

This year, however, the industry could see a boost in tonnage with most producing good crop sizes.

"It's a good year and we don't even know if we will get to harvest all our cane," he said.

"I say this because Ba have a good crop of farmers too.

"We have to consider the reality of mill breakdowns.

"There are going to be delays. Getting the cane weighed for processing is on a first-come first-serve basis, so imagine those of us who have to travel long distances, how long we will have to wait?"

Last year, Government paid for cartage from Rakiraki to Ba at $30 per tonne.

Most are not sure if this arrangement will continue and question its sustainability.

"How many years they will be paying that cost?

"If another government comes and they don't pay — what about the farmers? How are we going to survive?

"The way things are being done makes us want us to leave sugarcane farming for good."

Naria

Bir Singh, 47, of Naria said the decision to close Penang could drive many into poverty.

"I can guarantee you there will be big problems in Rakiraki," he said.

"Market vendors are already crying because their produce is not being bought.

"If everyone stops planting cane and ventures into cash crop and vegetable farming — where will it go?

"This is a very sad time for Ra and I can tell you there's going to be poverty here."

Nalawa

Bir Singh's older brother, Balwan Singh of Nalawa, said the business community in Rakiraki was likely to suffer.

"I see a period of devastation for the people of Rakiraki and I feel sad," he said.

"In my view, if the Sugar Cane Growers Council had democratically elected members, they would have been able to better present farmers' views on this issue.

"All the suspicion and outcry could have been avoided if we were properly represented and there was proper dialogue.

"It will be the iTaukei who will suffer the most because some of them farm and most around these areas also work as labourers."

Government's position

Sugar Ministry permanent secretary Yogesh Karan has recently said Government had not ruled out the construction of a new mill.

However, he said, that would only be considered once a comprehensive study was conducted to ascertain growth areas and production output for each sector in the Ba, Tavua and Rakiraki areas.

Mr Clark has said all things considered, Penang may not be the right place for a new mill.

Government and the FSC have both maintained that getting the basics right — increasing crop and sugar production, improving milling efficiencies and reducing harvest and transport costs — was priority in the short to middle term.

Constructing a new mill was a long-term plan that would require about $50 million, money the FSC did not have at this time.