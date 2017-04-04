Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

ODPP highlights serious sexual offences stats

Litia Cava
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

FIVE victims of serious sexual offences last month were under the age of 18 years.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), there were 20 rape cases and five sexual assault cases recorded last month.

Thirteen people were charged with 25 separate sexual incidences.

There were 13 victims of the 25 separate incidents.

According to the DPP's Office, there was one serious sexual offence where the accused person was a 70-year-old man and the victim was a 13-year-old.

Another serious sexual offence involved a 32-year-old man and an eight-year-old boy.

The DPP's office also highlighted a serious case involving a 22-year-old accused person and a 40-year-old mentally impaired woman.

The office stated that there were three incidents where the victims were related to the accused persons.

Of these three, there was one incident where the accused was a 37-year-old father and the victim was his 11-year-old daughter.

There was also one incident where a police sergeant was charged with indecently annoying a police corporal.

Meanwhile, four cases were discontinued in court, one was a false complaint.








