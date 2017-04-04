Bhatnagar: Strong women crucial

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The participants of the Asia Pacific Entrepreneuship workshop in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FIJI strives to build strong businesswomen with the ability to make good judgments and quick decisions to expand their business, says Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar

Ms Bhatnagar said this approach was crucial to allow rural women to develop self-reliance and self-confidence.

"This would allow women to think big while being confined to their four walls," she said

Speaking at the opening of the Phase 3 Entrepreneurship Mentoring and Evaluation workshop at Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva yesterday, Ms Bhatnagar said each person had a responsibility to incorporate the interests of women into programs and provide them with opportunities.

"A platform like this is an example of an opportunity that has been provided to these women entrepreneurs to be able to enhance the quality of their products and display their creations and products in larger markets than their usual ones," she said.

Ms Bhatnagar said the workshop was an exciting opportunity for participants to build networks with other women entrepreneurs, local consumers, retailers and wholesalers, tourists and exporters.

"The third and most important rule for women's empowerment is participation and women need to take those services and opportunities available to them and use them to the best of their abilities and capacities," she said.