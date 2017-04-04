Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Raj: 'Credence to hate speech'

Nasik Swami
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

THE National Federation Party (NFP) has given active credence to hate speech, says Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission (FHRADC) chairman, Ashwin Raj.

Mr Raj's comments follow calls by the NFP for his dismissal as the chairman of FHRADC and the Media Industry Development Authority of Fiji (MIDA) following his comments on an FBC TV talkback show.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad said the suggestions on April 2, last week by Mr Raj on FBCTV current affairs show 4 the Record, for the State to pursue the regulation of social media were shocking and must be condemned in the strongest terms.

"The NFP strongly condemns these suggestions to the State by Mr Raj, which we know are all being said under the pretext of responsibility," Prof Prasad said.

"It is chilling, unconstitutional and could be easily wielded as an instrument to again stifle the voices of the people of Fiji."

He added: "What we find further disturbing are his pointed attacks on political parties and then the further justification of these attacks, to bring in regulation over social media."

Mr Raj said the NFP leader had a habit of distorting facts.

"The fact is that my intervention on 4 the Record was very clearly about considering the possibility of regulating hate speech on the social media.

"Hate speech is a constitutional crime. It is not about suppressing freedom of expression," he said.

Mr Raj said he clearly talked about balancing freedom of expression with responsibility.

"The leader of the NFP was invited by the FBC twice to address these matters and he refused. If he is the paragon of virtue and is speaking truth to power, then why is he refusing to engage me on these matters that affect ordinary Fijians?

"Both the Fijian Constitution and international law expressly prohibit hate speech.

"This was in fact affirmed by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights in a statement issued on the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination this year.

"Here is a political party that has given active credence to hate speech and when I called them out for what it is, they do what the NFP has always done, ask the heads of independent institutions to resign. So I am not surprised," Mr Raj said.








