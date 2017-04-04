People use 'unsafe river', defy authorities' orders

/ Front page / News

VILLAGERS situated along the Nadi River are still using the river as a food source despite orders from authorities that they cease using the contaminated waterway.

Nadi district women's committee head, Sereima Lutumailagi said the river was rendered unsafe eight years ago.

"But we are still seeing women and men taking their children to the river to bath, wash their clothes and even look for fresh water mussels and fish," she said.

"People used to follow the ban in the first few years but now villagers in the Nadi district are using the river again as a food source."

She said she was concerned that people would become sick from eating food retrieved from the contaminated river.

"I wanted to inform the Ministry of iTaukei if they could do something about this because it is in the proposed village bylaws that everyone should have access to safe, drinking water."

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said the ministry shared Ms Lutumailagi's concerns.

He said they would inform the relevant authorities of the need to survey the river.

Nadi district officer Osea Ravukivuki said a survey of the river was currently being carried out.

He said the results would be released once the survey was completed.