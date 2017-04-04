Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

People use 'unsafe river', defy authorities' orders

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

VILLAGERS situated along the Nadi River are still using the river as a food source despite orders from authorities that they cease using the contaminated waterway.

Nadi district women's committee head, Sereima Lutumailagi said the river was rendered unsafe eight years ago.

"But we are still seeing women and men taking their children to the river to bath, wash their clothes and even look for fresh water mussels and fish," she said.

"People used to follow the ban in the first few years but now villagers in the Nadi district are using the river again as a food source."

She said she was concerned that people would become sick from eating food retrieved from the contaminated river.

"I wanted to inform the Ministry of iTaukei if they could do something about this because it is in the proposed village bylaws that everyone should have access to safe, drinking water."

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said the ministry shared Ms Lutumailagi's concerns.

He said they would inform the relevant authorities of the need to survey the river.

Nadi district officer Osea Ravukivuki said a survey of the river was currently being carried out.

He said the results would be released once the survey was completed.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.580751.5807
GBP 0.38820.3802
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64300.6180
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Village head
  2. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty
  3. Moore: Fiji team to beat
  4. Call for harsher penalties
  5. Huge seaweed 'demand'
  6. Decline in export for the past 15 years
  7. Parties meet Electoral Commission
  8. Rights of children
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Gender-based violence and equality training

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  4. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  8. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)