Health zoning policy stuns villagers

TWO villages in the district of Magodro in Ba are concerned about the Ministry of Health's zoning policy.

They claimed that some of their sick were turned away from Bukuya Health Centre because their villages were zoned to receive medical services from a different area.

Speaking last Friday at the National Development Plan consultations at Bukuya, Nadevo Village headman, Ropate Narabe said they were zoned under the Keyasi Health Jurisdiction, which was part of Navosa.

The village, however, is part of Magodro district, Ba, and travel to the Bukuya health facility was easier and more convenient.

"We may be zoned with those from the Navosa area but it's easier for us to cross to Bukuya Village," he said.

"We were stunned when those who were ill were told to return home simply because our village is under Keyasi Village Health Centre jurisdiction. The doctor refused to attend to the patients."

"While we understand that they have their policies, what they need to consider is the difficulties faced travelling in the highlands."

Nasivikoso Village headman Epeli Toutou said they faced the same issue.

"It's ridiculous really because the Irish crossing that connects the road to Navosa is damaged and the villagers had no other choice.

"If there is no transport then people here travel on horseback and so we are hoping they can reconsider the zoning or at least be considerate when we visit the Bukuya Health Centre."

Ministry of Economy officials who officiated at the meeting said they would forward the concerns to the Health Ministry.

Questions sent to the Ministry of Health remained unanswered when this edition went to press.