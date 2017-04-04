Plans to expand school

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vilimoni Sadela with his son Jonetani Seru and Seniana Bati take a horse ride to Navunitawa village from Bukuya in the interior of Ba. picture: BALJEET SINGH

PLANS are afoot to expand Magodro Secondary School in the interior of Ba to cater for students right up to Year 13.

This was confirmed by Magodro district representative, Josateki Kuribua.

He said the addition of three senior grades in the school would be a relief for parents and students who had to travel far distances for high school studies.

"At their age, these children still need their parents, which is why we are working to ensure this eventuates soon," he said.

"We have Rural Service Licensed trucks that help with travel to and from the villages and we have space to accommodate additional classrooms."

He added this was something that villagers from the district had collectively agreed upon.

"They found that it was in their best interest that they have their children around them. It's also a hassle for them to have to look for schools for their children who are already in the middle of their secondary education so this will also give students a bit of consistency.

He added discussions were held with ministry officials on having the plans materialise.

The school caters to students from six villages and has a roll of 40 students.