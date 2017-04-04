Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Plans to expand school

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

PLANS are afoot to expand Magodro Secondary School in the interior of Ba to cater for students right up to Year 13.

This was confirmed by Magodro district representative, Josateki Kuribua.

He said the addition of three senior grades in the school would be a relief for parents and students who had to travel far distances for high school studies.

"At their age, these children still need their parents, which is why we are working to ensure this eventuates soon," he said.

"We have Rural Service Licensed trucks that help with travel to and from the villages and we have space to accommodate additional classrooms."

He added this was something that villagers from the district had collectively agreed upon.

"They found that it was in their best interest that they have their children around them. It's also a hassle for them to have to look for schools for their children who are already in the middle of their secondary education so this will also give students a bit of consistency.

He added discussions were held with ministry officials on having the plans materialise.

The school caters to students from six villages and has a roll of 40 students.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.580751.5807
GBP 0.38820.3802
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64300.6180
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Village head
  2. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty
  3. Moore: Fiji team to beat
  4. Call for harsher penalties
  5. Huge seaweed 'demand'
  6. Decline in export for the past 15 years
  7. Parties meet Electoral Commission
  8. Rights of children
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Gender-based violence and equality training

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  4. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  8. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)