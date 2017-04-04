Call for harsher penalties

/ Front page / News

A NADI villager says parents who do not send their children to school should be dealt with harshly.

Saunaka Village Health and Education committee member, Buna Saukuru said the number of school dropouts in the village was alarming.

Speaking at a village bylaw consultation in Dratabu Village in Nadi yesterday, she said when she enquired with parents as to why their children were not at school, they would respond, saying it is their decision whether to send their child to school or not.

She said she was powerless and could not force parents to send the children to school.

Ms Saukuru then proposed that village bylaws included compulsory education for every child and authorities should impose harsh penalties on parents or guardians who stop their children from attending classes.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary, Saimoni Waibuta, agreed that every child had a right to an education.

"We've had talks with the Ministry of Education in that regard so we'll start to enforce that into the village bylaw the importance of sending their children to schools," he said.

"For each family and the parents and the vanua to also look at the issue.

"Government is giving all of the assistance it can to assist the parents and its collective duty is to ensure that school aged children are at school.

"With regards to the village bylaws and those who do not follow these bylaws they will be taken to task," Mr Waibuta said.