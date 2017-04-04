/ Front page / News

TAUKEI Navo, Ratu Meli Saukuru, has called for the reinstatement of the traditional Fijian court to handle village bylaw violations.

He said village bylaws were already in practise in traditional villages but when a law was broken, appropriate actions were not carried out.

Speaking at public consultations on the draft bylaws at Dratabu Village in Nadi yesterday, he said the Fijian court system was used in the past and was effective in maintaining traditional laws and practices.

He said there were no village committees appointed to look into village bylaw violations.

The former politician said having the old Fijian court in place would address this problem.

Ministry of iTaukei Affairs deputy secretary Saimoni Waibuta said similar sentiments were aired in other consultations.

"In the proposed village bylaws, we had proposed that a special or small village court be established to look at the ways and means of trying to address village bylaws. But from the other provinces they want to bring back the old Fijian court system within the traditional Fijian villages," he said.

"That is where we are at the moment and we have received many submissions from not only the Ba province, but also from other provinces that we have visited. We are fortunate that we have as part of the iTaukei Affairs panel, retired magistrate, Mr Aminiasi Katonivualiku, who is now the head of the iTaukei Tribunal and he has heard about the submissions and has shared his views on the proposals made by the provinces.

"We have taken on board the submissions and we will take it back to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs for their deliberations on that issue."