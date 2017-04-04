Tree-replanting plan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A Forestry Officer in the North Maleli Natasava presents to the Ministry of Forests Osea Naiqamu. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

AS part of its annual strategic plan to replant 125 hectares, the Forestry Department in the North has managed to replant 98.55 hectares of land with trees.

While making a presentation to the Minister for Forests Osea Naiqamu during his tour of the North which began in Labasa yesterday, forestry officer Maleli Natasava said the department completed 78.4 per cent of its target.

Mr Natasava said in terms of the three provinces, they had replanted 43.3 hectares in the Cakaudrove Province, 31.14 hectares in Bua Province and 23 hectares of land in Macuata.

"The North heads the other two divisions in forest replanting rates while each division have been tasked to replant 125 hectares of forests for 2017," he said.

"This will contribute towards the ministry's national plan of replanting 500 hectares of forests for Fiji.

"The department in the Western Division has managed to replant 88.68 hectares of forests while another 64.03 hectares has been replanted in the Central Division."

In an interview, Mr Naiqamu revealed that the ministry intended to replant 500 hectares of forests during the current financial year which will end in July this year.

"In 2015, the ministry began the tremendous work of replanting forests and in 2015 it managed to achieve its target of 125 hectares," he said.

"Last year the target was 300 hectares and for the next financial year we are looking art replanting 700 hectares of forests.

"With this effort the ministry has set up nurseries in its stations to distribute seedlings for community centred projects."