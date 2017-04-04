Fiji Time: 10:54 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Report: Drop in stock

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

THE latest report launched by the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) and the Ministry of Fisheries indicate that stocks of sea cucumbers in Fiji waters are in a perilous state.

WCS's sea cucumber expert, Watisoni Lalavanua, said the report showed that number of these marine animal out in the wild were low and the majority were in their juvenile stage.

"Sandfish (dairo) which is not permitted for export are being exported as evidence by the volumes being collected by local fishers, and the numbers with exporters," he said.

"In-water assessments within qoliqoli areas in Bua and Cakaudrove provinces showed that the numbers of sea cucumbers per hectare are very low when comparing with the regional reference densities."

Mr Lalavanua said in Kubulau for instance 292 lolly fish could be found in a hectare compared with the regional reference densities of 5600 animal per hectare.

"Genetics studies show that there is an overall genetic connectivity with gene flow moving from east to west," he said.

"This does mean that to safeguard Fiji sea cucumber fishery, sea cucumbers in the eastern islands (Lau and Lomaiviti groups) need to be sustainably harvested because they might act as source of population replenishment and gene flow for stocks in western Fiji.

"The report also confirms that removal of sea cucumbers negatively impacts reef sediment since they eat large quantities of sediments. Their removal can reduce the health of reef sediments and lower the oxygen availability in reef sediments impacting other reef animals."








