SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty

+ Enlarge this image Member of Opposition Niko Nawaikula. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

THE 14 parliamentarians of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) will not switch parties ahead of the 2018 polls.

This was confirmed to The Fiji Times by the party's member of Parliament, Niko Nawaikula, who said they had agreed to support party leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Mr Nawaikula said the 14 MPs applied to contest the coming general election under the party's banner.

He said despite the influencing factors and the formation of new political parties, SODELPA MPs supported Mr Rabuka and his leadership.

"I am very certain because I know people have much more up their head to see the need for that (switching parties)," he said.

Mr Nawaikula said the ultimate aim of SODELPA and its members was to form government in the next election.

"Because when the party makes the decision and when you see the bigger picture, which is to form government, you have to support it."

He said new political parties poaching candidates need to assure the public they would be able to get more than 139,000 votes which SODELPA got in the last election.

"A lot of influencing factors, but it all comes to the mandate."

Mr Nawaikula said the party's MPs agreed to stay together.

"You can't win this election unless you have a big party. Joining small parties with no assurance or guarantee of the threshold, it's a waste of time and you are just giving your vote away to the other side.

"So you need to have big parties, not small ones and least of all, the independent candidates."

He said the party was doing well and was now working hard to consolidate support.

Mr Rabuka was not available for a comment yesterday.