Fiji Time: 10:54 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

Editor
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard this story of a colleague with a severe toothache.

The colleague had spent almost four weeks with a toothache and didn't want to visit the dentist because of a fear of the needles used to inject the nerve blockers.

But after a sleepless night caused by the toothache, the colleague finally decided to see a dentist the next day.

Seated in the examination chair the colleague eyed the long needles with much apprehension.

When the time came for the injections, the colleague gripped the chair so hard that his brown knuckles actually started to turn white.

After surviving the initial three injections the colleague breathed a sigh of relief, thinking the hard part was out of the way.

But then the dentist disappeared and came back with another bigger syringe and needle, announcing another injection might be needed to fully numb the area around the tooth.

The look on the colleague's face communicated varying degrees of fear and anger — one can only imagine what he was saying in his mind.

Beachcomber heard his colleague almost had to be restrained and talked into going through with the tooth extraction.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.580751.5807
GBP 0.38820.3802
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64300.6180
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Village head
  2. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty
  3. Moore: Fiji team to beat
  4. Call for harsher penalties
  5. Huge seaweed 'demand'
  6. Decline in export for the past 15 years
  7. Parties meet Electoral Commission
  8. Rights of children
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Gender-based violence and equality training

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  4. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  8. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)