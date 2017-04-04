FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

BEACHCOMBER heard this story of a colleague with a severe toothache.

The colleague had spent almost four weeks with a toothache and didn't want to visit the dentist because of a fear of the needles used to inject the nerve blockers.

But after a sleepless night caused by the toothache, the colleague finally decided to see a dentist the next day.

Seated in the examination chair the colleague eyed the long needles with much apprehension.

When the time came for the injections, the colleague gripped the chair so hard that his brown knuckles actually started to turn white.

After surviving the initial three injections the colleague breathed a sigh of relief, thinking the hard part was out of the way.

But then the dentist disappeared and came back with another bigger syringe and needle, announcing another injection might be needed to fully numb the area around the tooth.

The look on the colleague's face communicated varying degrees of fear and anger — one can only imagine what he was saying in his mind.

Beachcomber heard his colleague almost had to be restrained and talked into going through with the tooth extraction.