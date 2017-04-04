Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Rights of children

Alisi Vucago
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

THE Fijian Government is committed to protect the rights of children within the criminal justice system.

This was stated by Solicitor-General, Sharvada Sharma, during the reception for participants at the Workshop on the Rights of the Child and the Criminal Justice System at the Holiday Inn Suva last night.

"In recognition of our obligations under the Constitution, the Fijian Government has expressed provisions on the rights of a child in the Fijian Constitution of 2013," he said.

"In particular, Section 41 of the Constitution states every child has the right not to be detained unless as a measure of last resort and when detained to be held only for such a period of time that is necessary."

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission director Ashwin Raj said the workshop would create the conditions of possibility to think about access to justice for one of the most vulnerable in the communities who are children.

"The workshop in particular will address the administration of justice for children in conflict with the law, examine children as victims, as offenders and as witnesses," he said.

"It will examine the introduction of a child's statement into court, consider the possibility of introducing victim impact statements in court, psycho-social issues such as trauma, victims and the role of the media."

FHRADC will collaborate with the judiciary, Legal Aid Commission, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Fiji Police Force and the Fijian media during the workshop which will commence today.








