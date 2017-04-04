Gender-based violence and equality training

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Women ,Children and Poverty Aleviation Veena Bhatnagar and PS for Women Dr Josefa Koroivueta during the workshop at the Novotel yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI.

GENDER equality requires equal employment by women and men of socially valued goods, opportunities, resources and rewards and it does not mean that women and men become the same but their opportunities and life chances are equal.

This was stated by Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar during the commencement of the gender-based violence and human rights training at Novotel Suva Lami Bay yesterday.

The Fiji Women's Crisis Centre will be working in partnership with members of the ministry to train and enhance their knowledge on discrimination and disadvantages experienced by diversity groups because of gender, disability, sexual orientation and economic or social health status .

Ms Bhatnagar said the training would also ensure the understanding of the National Gender Policy and ensuring that gender issues were taken into consideration to improve service delivery that would bring about positive results.

"While it is important to understand and identify the individual correlates of violence, it is also important to understand the role of social institutions in impacting gender-based violence," she said.

"As social workers, committed to social justice and gender equity, it is important to advocate for policies and practices that promote gender equity and equal treatment of women and girls in their relationships, their families, and in society."

FWCC co-ordinator Shamima Ali said the partnership formed with the Government through such high level training would develop their service protocol.

She said the training was about being on the same page when it concerned women, girls, children and their human rights. Ms Ali added the national survey showed 64 per cent of women had experienced domestic violence in the country which was a high rate.

There are a total of 25 participants at the training which will last one week.