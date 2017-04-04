Fiji Time: 10:55 PM on Tuesday 4 April

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Village head

Litia Cava
Tuesday, April 04, 2017

PEOPLE of different ethnicities are allowed to become village headman (turaga-ni-Koro) if they live within the village boundaries and are appointed by the village council.

The iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy CEO Apakuki Kurusiga confirmed this yesterday.

Mr Kurusiga said non-iTaukei living within village boundaries could become the village headman.

He also revealed the board had received positive feedback from villagers during the village bylaw consultations on the appointment of an outsider to be a village headman.

"So far during our village bylaw consultations, a lot of people have been telling us that they preferred to appoint such people because they know the work of a village headman even though they are not from the village but are members of the village councils," he said.

"The village council is made up of everyone (people) living within the village boundary and those who are members of the landowning unit and those who are residing close by."

Mr Kurusiga also confirmed that Namaqumaqua Village in Serua now had a village headman who was a Fijian of Indian descent. When asked whether such change could affect the villagers, Mr Kurusiga said: "I do not think so because if they have the capability and they are appointed by the villagers, then why not appoint them as leaders."

The village headmen are paid by Government.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.65120.6322
JPY 54.580751.5807
GBP 0.38820.3802
EUR 0.45550.4435
NZD 0.70000.6670
AUD 0.64300.6180
USD 0.48860.4716

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, April, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Village head
  2. SODELPA 14 pledge loyalty
  3. Moore: Fiji team to beat
  4. Call for harsher penalties
  5. Huge seaweed 'demand'
  6. Decline in export for the past 15 years
  7. Parties meet Electoral Commission
  8. Rights of children
  9. FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
  10. Gender-based violence and equality training

Top Stories this Week

  1. Mothers raise concerns on hospital service Wednesday (29 Mar)
  2. Police recover body Wednesday (29 Mar)
  3. Lolohea further remanded Friday (31 Mar)
  4. CID officers search Times office Friday (31 Mar)
  5. Drowning victims laid to rest Friday (31 Mar)
  6. Farmer jailed for raping daughter Friday (31 Mar)
  7. Suva police stops brawl Friday (31 Mar)
  8. SJSS MARIST break records Friday (31 Mar)
  9. Nurses 'can rejoin' Friday (31 Mar)
  10. Family of five hit with string of tragedies Friday (31 Mar)