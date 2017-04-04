Village head

/ Front page / News

PEOPLE of different ethnicities are allowed to become village headman (turaga-ni-Koro) if they live within the village boundaries and are appointed by the village council.

The iTaukei Affairs Board's deputy CEO Apakuki Kurusiga confirmed this yesterday.

Mr Kurusiga said non-iTaukei living within village boundaries could become the village headman.

He also revealed the board had received positive feedback from villagers during the village bylaw consultations on the appointment of an outsider to be a village headman.

"So far during our village bylaw consultations, a lot of people have been telling us that they preferred to appoint such people because they know the work of a village headman even though they are not from the village but are members of the village councils," he said.

"The village council is made up of everyone (people) living within the village boundary and those who are members of the landowning unit and those who are residing close by."

Mr Kurusiga also confirmed that Namaqumaqua Village in Serua now had a village headman who was a Fijian of Indian descent. When asked whether such change could affect the villagers, Mr Kurusiga said: "I do not think so because if they have the capability and they are appointed by the villagers, then why not appoint them as leaders."

The village headmen are paid by Government.