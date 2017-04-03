Film Fiji register schools for Kula

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Film Fiji chief executive officer Dallas Foon. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 7:16PM STUDENTS dreaming of becoming a movie star, be ready.

The Film Fiji award has begun registering schools interested in participating at the Kula Film Awards.

"We have had a great response from schools so far and we have 24 schools that have registered for the competition in the film, dance and art stream"? Film Fiji CEO Dallas Foon said.

He said they were expecting more schools to join in.

"We are still waiting for other schools to come in and register as they have shown interest to register which is great.

"The competition has three streams where we have the film competition, the dance competition, and the art competition and they all culminate on an awards night at the end of July and the competition would, in the end, develop a kids talent and broaden their knowledge about the film industry."