Court remands marijuana farmer

LITIA CAVA
Monday, April 03, 2017

Update: 6:09PM A 45-YEAR-old man charged with one count of unlawful cultivation of illicit drugs has been further remanded in custody.

Sakaraia Dukubure was found cultivating 4.34kg worth of marijuana in Tailevu earlier this year.  


He had pleaded guilty to the charge at the Suva Magistrates Court and the matter was transferred to the High Court for sentencing. 

High Court judge Justice Vincent Perera gave DPP lawyer Lavenia Bogitini time to file for sentencing submissions.  

The case has been adjourned to April 18 for mitigation.







