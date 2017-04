/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Lasarus Ratuere. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 6:03PM AN Australian of Fijian descent is part of the cast of one of Hollywood's most-anticipated movies this year.

Lasarus Ratuere, 31, who has previously acted in the world war epic The Digger, and science fiction movie Terra Nova, plays Ishikawa in the live action adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series, Ghost in the Shell.

Mr Ratuere was born in Adelaide and grew up in Brisbane Australia.

He graduated from the Performing Arts Conservatory in 2012.